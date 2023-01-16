Food hygiene ratings handed to nine North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Starbucks Coffee, Elsham, Brigg; rated on December 21

• Rated 5: KFC at Unit G, Lakeside Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 16

• Rated 4: Nanny Annes Tearoom at 63b High Street, Broughton, Brigg; rated on December 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cole Street Sports & Social Club at Cole Street Club And Institute, Cole Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Foxhills Institute at Foxhills Club, Foxhills Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Pooley's at 46 High Street, Messingham, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 11

• Rated 4: Gatsbys Bar & Grill at 6a Holydyke, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Slices at 17 Station Road, Keadby, Scunthorpe; rated on January 9