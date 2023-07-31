Food hygiene ratings handed to six North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Anglers Arms at Lindholme Lakes at Lindholme Lakes, West Carr, Epworth, Doncaster; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Colosseo at 10 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Priory Hotel at Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Honest Lawyer at The Honest Lawyer, 70 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 18

• Rated 1: Comet Hotel at East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: