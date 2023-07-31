Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Food hygiene ratings handed to six North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Anglers Arms at Lindholme Lakes at Lindholme Lakes, West Carr, Epworth, Doncaster; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Colosseo at 10 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Priory Hotel at Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Honest Lawyer at The Honest Lawyer, 70 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 18

• Rated 1: Comet Hotel at East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Jedzonko at 2a Henry Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 13