Food hygiene ratings handed to three North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Anchor at Lakeside Parkway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Fabiha's Takeaway at 12a Hart Lane, Winterton, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 3: Kirton Chinese at 2 George Street, Kirton In Lindsey, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 30