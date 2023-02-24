Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Red Lion, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Red Lion Hotel, 36 North Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.

And Pizza Jimmy, a takeaway at 10 Princes Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on January 19.