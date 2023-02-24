Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
The Red Lion, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Red Lion Hotel, 36 North Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.
And Pizza Jimmy, a takeaway at 10 Princes Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on January 19.