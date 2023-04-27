Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
The Old Mill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Market Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.
And New China Palace, a takeaway at 9 High Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on March 22.