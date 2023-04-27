Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
46 minutes ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
59 minutes ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
2 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer

Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Old Mill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Market Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.

And New China Palace, a takeaway at 9 High Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on March 22.