Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
Red Lion Coaching Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Redbourne, Gainsborough was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 16.
And Station Fish Bar, a takeaway at 1 Station Road, Hibaldstow, Brigg was given a score of two on May 16.