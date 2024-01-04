Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Masey's Cafe, at Maseys Cafe, East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
And Nuddock Wood Lake, Lodges & Maseys by the Lake, at Nuddock Wood Lake, Brumby Common Lane, Burringham, Scunthorpe was also given a score of three on November 29.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.