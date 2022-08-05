Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
SFC, at 126 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 30.
And ASalt n Battery Fish & Chips, at 30 Victoria Road, Barnetby Le Wold, North Lincolnshire was given a score of one on June 30.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 172 takeaways with ratings, 93 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.