Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SFC, at 126 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 30.

And ASalt n Battery Fish & Chips, at 30 Victoria Road, Barnetby Le Wold, North Lincolnshire was given a score of one on June 30.