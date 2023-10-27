Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Smoke & Iron Ltd, at 49 Midland Road, Midland Road Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 21.
And Pizza Plaza, at 10 Lichfield Avenue, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of two on September 21.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 166 takeaways with ratings, 104 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.