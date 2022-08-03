Four more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 465 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 461 a week previously.
They were among 16,509 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.