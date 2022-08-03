Four more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:43 pm

A total of 465 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 461 a week previously.

They were among 16,509 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.