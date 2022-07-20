Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 North Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Smoking Goat at 35 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Starbucks Barton Upon Humber at Site Of New Petrol Station, Ferriby Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Nate Talias at 7 Cole Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Alpha Grill - The Comet at Comet Hotel, East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: The Imaginarium at 11 Market Place, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ashby Mill Road Club at Modder Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: The Blue Bell Inn at Blue Bell Inn, 1-7 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 24

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China Garden at 13 Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Westwoodside Pizza & Grill at 5a Newbigg, Westwoodside, Doncaster; rated on June 22