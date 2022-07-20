Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Smoking Goat at 35 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Starbucks Barton Upon Humber at Site Of New Petrol Station, Ferriby Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Nate Talias at 7 Cole Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Alpha Grill - The Comet at Comet Hotel, East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: The Imaginarium at 11 Market Place, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ashby Mill Road Club at Modder Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: The Blue Bell Inn at Blue Bell Inn, 1-7 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 24
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: China Garden at 13 Bottesford Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Westwoodside Pizza & Grill at 5a Newbigg, Westwoodside, Doncaster; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: UK Best Kebab at 1 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 21