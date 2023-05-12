Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight North Lincolnshire establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Scunthorpe Speedway at Normanby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Steevie Moons Diner at 1 High Street, Epworth, Doncaster; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: British Steel No 1 Shop Canteen by Snack Attack at British Steel Works, Brigg Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Columbia Coffee Lounge at 2a Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Viking Way Cafe & The Old Boathouse at The Old Boatyard, Waterside Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on April 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Marshland Alpacas Campsite at Marshland, Oxmarsh Lane, New Holland, Barrow Upon Humber; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Queens Head at Queens Head Hotel, 19 Queen Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 2

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: AUN-TEA BOBA PLACE at DN16; rated on April 27