Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ashby Bowl at 170 Grange Lane South, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The Soldiers Rest at The George Hogg, 26 Market Street, Winterton, Scunthorpe; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: The Singing Kettle at 75 Fleetgate, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Vault at 27 Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: