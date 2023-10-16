Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: El Toro Cafe at 99 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Little Harrys Smokehouse at 12 Market Place, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 28

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Aun-Tea Boba Place at 4 Collum Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Shauns Fish & Chips at 32 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 5