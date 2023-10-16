Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: El Toro Cafe at 99 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Little Harrys Smokehouse at 12 Market Place, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 28
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Aun-Tea Boba Place at 4 Collum Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Shauns Fish & Chips at 32 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 5