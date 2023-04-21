Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Andreas Cafe & Coffee Shop at St Johns Market, 29 Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Sodexo @ Lindsey Oil Refinery at Lindsey Oil Refinery, Eastfield Road, North Killingholme, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Horn Inn at The Horn Inn, 77 High Street, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on March 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at Wheatsheaf Hotel, 152 Westgate Road, Westgate, Belton; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: Volunteer Arms at 25 Whitecross Street, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 29
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Milanos at 28 Quebec Road, Bottesford, Scunthorpe; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Pearl Spice at 29 High Street, Epworth, Doncaster; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Bebes Delicatessen at 267 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 30
• Rated 5: Sams Sandwich Bar / Fish & Chips at 184 East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 30