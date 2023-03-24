Register
BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Baths Hall at The Baths Hall, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Sodexo, Phillips 66 Humber Refinery at Phillips 66 Humber Refinery Site, Eastfield Road, South Killingholme, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Techrete Staff Canteen at Techrete, Station Road, Hibaldstow, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Reindeer Inn at Thorne Road, Sandtoft, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 22

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Market Place Fish & Chips at 3 Market Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: The Deli & Diner at 13 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 8