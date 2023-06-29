Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Willow Fields Campsite at Caravan Site, Epworth Road, Haxey, Doncaster; rated on June 15
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mammas Pizza at 60 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: More Than Just Fish and Chips at Ff11 St Johns Market, Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 13