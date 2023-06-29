Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Willow Fields Campsite at Caravan Site, Epworth Road, Haxey, Doncaster; rated on June 15

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mammas Pizza at 60 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: More Than Just Fish and Chips at Ff11 St Johns Market, Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 13