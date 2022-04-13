Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Eatwell Restaurant at SGH by Elior at Scunthorpe General Hospital, Cliff Gardens, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Fox Inn at Front Street, Ulceby, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 277 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go Scunthorpe at Tesco, Gallagher Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 23