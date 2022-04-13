Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Eatwell Restaurant at SGH by Elior at Scunthorpe General Hospital, Cliff Gardens, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Fox Inn at Front Street, Ulceby, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 277 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go Scunthorpe at Tesco, Gallagher Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Balti House at 36 High Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe; rated on March 17