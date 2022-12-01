Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bowls Cafe at Indoor Bowls Centre, Carlton Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: El Toro Cafe at 99 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Grosvenor Freehouse at Old Crosby, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Crown Inn at Church Side, Church Town, Belton; rated on November 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: