Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Silica Lodge Garden Centre at Scotter Road South, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Retro at 213-215 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 17

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kingstons Fish & Chips at 81 Willoughby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Sams Plaice at 12 Lichfield Avenue, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 23

