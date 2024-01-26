Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Cafe Courtyard at The Angel, Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Gills Vintage Tearoom at 43 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: The Mayfair at 1-5 Wendover Road, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Victor House Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub at 20 Cole Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Klumpe at 109 Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Mary Rose at 64 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 15
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mando's at 74a Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Cooplands at 70 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Golden City at 76 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 11