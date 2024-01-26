Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine North Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Cafe Courtyard at The Angel, Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Gills Vintage Tearoom at 43 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Mayfair at 1-5 Wendover Road, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Victor House Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub at 20 Cole Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Klumpe at 109 Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Mary Rose at 64 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 15

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mando's at 74a Mary Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Cooplands at 70 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 15