Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Kebabies, at 159 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Pizza Hot, at 6 Market Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on June 29.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 104 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.