Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Kebabies, at 159 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And Pizza Hot, at 6 Market Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on June 29.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 104 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.