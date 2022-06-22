Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Jack's Patch + The Potting Shed Cafe at Fairgardens Nursery, Cleatham Road, Kirton In Lindsey, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Tavern at 143 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Black Beauty at Keddington Road, Bottesford, Scunthorpe; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Yarborough Arms at Killingholme Road, Ulceby, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: