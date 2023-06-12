Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 112 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Normanby Riding School Livery Cafe at Stables Bagmoor Farm, Bagmoor Lane, Normanby, Scunthorpe; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Family Bean at Office And Premise North Of 16, South Cliff Road, Kirton In Lindsey, Gainsborough; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Orgullo Cafe & Wine Bar at 86 High Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe; rated on May 26

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Advertisement

Advertisement