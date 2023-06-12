Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 112 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Normanby Riding School Livery Cafe at Stables Bagmoor Farm, Bagmoor Lane, Normanby, Scunthorpe; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: The Family Bean at Office And Premise North Of 16, South Cliff Road, Kirton In Lindsey, Gainsborough; rated on May 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Orgullo Cafe & Wine Bar at 86 High Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe; rated on May 26
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at New Retail Unit, Lakeside Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 5