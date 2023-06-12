Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 112 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Normanby Riding School Livery Cafe at Stables Bagmoor Farm, Bagmoor Lane, Normanby, Scunthorpe; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Family Bean at Office And Premise North Of 16, South Cliff Road, Kirton In Lindsey, Gainsborough; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Orgullo Cafe & Wine Bar at 86 High Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe; rated on May 26

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at New Retail Unit, Lakeside Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on May 5