Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Grange Park Golf Club at Butterwick Road, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: San Pietro at 11 High Street East, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Holme Hall Golf Club at Holme Lane, Holme, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Sarahs Family Dining at 18-20 Southgate, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Tent Project at 4 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Parkwood Community Hub at Oasis Academy, Plymouth Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Beckwood at Holme Hall Avenue, Bottesford, Scunthorpe; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Hop Inn at 11a Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Curry Leaf at 76-78 High Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 4