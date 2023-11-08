Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Grange Park Golf Club at Butterwick Road, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: San Pietro at 11 High Street East, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Holme Hall Golf Club at Holme Lane, Holme, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Sarahs Family Dining at 18-20 Southgate, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Tent Project at 4 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Parkwood Community Hub at Oasis Academy, Plymouth Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Beckwood at Holme Hall Avenue, Bottesford, Scunthorpe; rated on October 19

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Hop Inn at 11a Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 12

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: