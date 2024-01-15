Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Lincolnshire restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Honey Pot Cafe at Watersedge Visitors Centre, Maltkiln Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Mannaberg Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 2

• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Bistro at 24 High Street, Kirton In Lindsey, Gainsborough; rated on December 13

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 231 similar establishments with ratings, 180 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.