Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Lincolnshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Honey Pot Cafe at Watersedge Visitors Centre, Maltkiln Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Mannaberg Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 2
• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Bistro at 24 High Street, Kirton In Lindsey, Gainsborough; rated on December 13
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 231 similar establishments with ratings, 180 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.