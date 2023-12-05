Register
BREAKING

'Good' rating for care home in North Lincolnshire

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.
File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.

A care home in North Lincolnshire has been given a positive score after being inspected.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows Amber House – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on November 16. Its latest inspection was on November 1.

A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.