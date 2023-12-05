'Good' rating for care home in North Lincolnshire
A care home in North Lincolnshire has been given a positive score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows Amber House – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on November 16. Its latest inspection was on November 1.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.