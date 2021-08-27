Lincolnshire councils resettled or supported 1,414 refugees and asylum seekers in four years

FACES BLURRED AT SOURCE Ministry of Defence undated handout photo of British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan getting on a RAF plane before being relocated to the UK. British troops are racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country's Western-backed government to the Taliban. Issue date: Tuesday August 17, 2021.

It comes as councils in the region have offered to help at least 14 Afghan refugees and their families in response to the current crisis under the Taliban.

Government figures, updated on Thursday to cover the time up to quarter two of 2021, show that North Lincolnshire has taken the majority, resettling 57 people between 2016 and 2019, including nine vulnerable children.

North East Lincolnshire has taken 38 people, including 15 children.

Lincolnshire itself has resettled a total of 40 people, with North Kesteven and South Kesteven both taking 10 each, while Lincoln helped nine, East Lindsey helped six and South Holland helped five.

West Lindsey and Boston Borough are not listed as having received any vulnerable people.

All the local housing authorities, however, have provided support to people seeking asylum. The section 95 scheme allows people to access support in the form of housing or basic living expenses while in the UK and while their claims for asylum are ongoing.

North East Lincolnshire has given support to 1,174 people since June 2015, by far the largest number in Lincolnshire. The area to hand out the second highest number of support packages is Lincoln at 38. North Lincolnshire has given section 95 support to 22 people.

Nationally, Coventry has resettled the highest number of people since 2014, taking 725 vulnerable people. Glasgow, however, has helped the most people seeking asylum, giving out 102,906 claims since 2014.

The government, which has agreed to resettle up to 20,000 Afghan refugees, with 5,000 in the first instance, has requested support from all local authorities throughout the country.

It comes after the Taliban tore through the country, taking hold, after troops from the UK and USA and other allied forces withdrew after 20 years there.

Neighbouring Newark received the first of its two families over the weekend, however, no Lincolnshire resettlements have yet been confirmed.

A statement from the leaders of East Lindsey, Boston Borough and South Holland District Council earlier this week said: “We have all been following the news of the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan and looking at what our role may be in supporting those looking to leave the country.

“All three of our authorities have for some time been playing an active role in the Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, and, once government made their request for help in rolling out the ARAP scheme, we were all clear that it was something we wanted our authorities to support.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln council leader Ric Metcalfe added: “Our thoughts go to these families, and we as a city council are committed to helping them find safety and refuge.”