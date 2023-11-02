New ratings awarded to care homes in North Lincolnshire

The latest scores for care homes in North Lincolnshire have been released – with three services given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in North Lincolnshire in October.

A care home, Norwood House, was told it 'requires improvement' on October 11. The home was last inspected on September 13.

Having been inspected on September 21, Randolph House Care Home – another residential care home – was judged as 'good'. The rating was published on October 11.

In addition, The Grange was awarded a 'requires improvement' by the CQC on October 21. Its latest inspection was on September 13.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.