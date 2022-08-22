North Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Butchers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at White House Lane, West Halton, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.