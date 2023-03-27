North Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
Black Bull Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Townside, East Halton, Immingham was given the score after assessment on February 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 125 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.