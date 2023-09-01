North Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating

Register
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Heslam Park Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Heslam Park, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 124 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.