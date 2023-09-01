North Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Heslam Park Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Heslam Park, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 124 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.