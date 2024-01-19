Register
North Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Paint Shop, a pub, bar or nightclub at 253-255 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 124 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.