North Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Paint Shop, a pub, bar or nightclub at 253-255 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 124 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.