North Lincolnshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jolly Sailor, a pub, bar or nightclub at Doncaster Road, Gunness, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.