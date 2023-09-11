North Lincolnshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thornton Hunt Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 17 Main Street, Thornton Curtis, Ulceby was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 124 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 92 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.