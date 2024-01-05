North Lincolnshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sheffield Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Burton Upon Stather, Scunthorpe was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 123 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.