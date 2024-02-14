North Lincolnshire house prices dropped slightly in December
House prices dropped slightly, by 0.2%, in North Lincolnshire in December, new figures show.
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.3% annual decline.
The average North Lincolnshire house price in December was £185,667, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% decrease on November.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 0.1%, and North Lincolnshire was lower than the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Lincolnshire fell by £2,400 – putting the area ninth among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Wakefield, where property prices increased on average by 2.7%, to £203,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in York lost 4.9% of their value, giving an average price of £308,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in North Lincolnshire spent an average of £157,900 on their property – £2,000 less than a year ago, but £32,800 more than in December 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £209,900 on average in December – 33% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in North Lincolnshire in December – they dropped 0.6% in price, to £130,523 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.8%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.4% monthly; down 1.1% annually; £251,728 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.1% monthly; down 0.7% annually; £160,961 average
- Flats: down 0.2% monthly; down 3.9% annually; £78,126 average
How do property prices in North Lincolnshire compare?
Buyers paid 10.5% less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£208,000) in December for a property in North Lincolnshire. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in York – £308,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in North Lincolnshire. York properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Hull (£133,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in December
- North Lincolnshire: £185,667
- Yorkshire and the Humber:£207,501
- UK: £284,691
Annual change to December
- North Lincolnshire: -1.3%
- Yorkshire and the Humber: -1.2%
- UK: -1.4%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber
- Wakefield: +2.7%
- York: -4.9%