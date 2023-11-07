North Lincolnshire restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Little Harrys Smokehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Market Place, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.