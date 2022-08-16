North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
All Things Nice Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2b Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 249 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.