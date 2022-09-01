North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Skydive Hibaldstow, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hibaldstow Airfield, Redbourne Road, Hibaldstow, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.