North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
Dine Bangla, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.