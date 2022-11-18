North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Rahman's Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 143 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 184 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.