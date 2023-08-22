North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Scalinis Scunthorpe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5-7 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.