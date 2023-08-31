North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Milano, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 144 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.