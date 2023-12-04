North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Scunthorpe United Catering by Smoking Goat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Glanford Park Football Stadium, Jack Brownsword Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.