Register
BREAKING

North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Scunthorpe United Catering by Smoking Goat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Glanford Park Football Stadium, Jack Brownsword Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.