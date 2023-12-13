North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2b Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.