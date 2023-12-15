North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
St Johns Fish & Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ff11 St Johns Market, Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.