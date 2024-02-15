North Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Snack Attack Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Park Farm Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.