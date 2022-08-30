North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lord Nelson, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Lord Nelson, 24-25 Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.