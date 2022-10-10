North Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Harlequin Office Furniture Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, Dunlop Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 254 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.